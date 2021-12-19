BAKER, CRYSTA







THANK YOU FROM



THE FAMILY OF



CRYSTA BAKER





On behalf of Mr. LamonBaker, Mrs. Phyllis Hill and Mr. Jameel Sinkfield and theentire Hill-Baker Family, words cannot express our gratitude for all the expressions of condolences extended to us during our recent time ofsorrow.To the Mt. Carmel, Shiloh Baptist and Phillips Temple CME families we will always cherish our relationships andreflect on all of the kindness you have shown to us. To the pastors, "THANK YOU" for taking time from your busyschedules to minister to us.



May GOD forever keep you in His care.



Mr. Lamon Baker & Family