Baker, Holly C.



Holly C. Baker, 58, of Enon, passed away on March 22, 2025. Services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. The full obituary can be seen at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com