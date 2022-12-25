BAKER,



Marilyn Woolever



Age 91, died December 21, 2022, at Springfield Masonic Community following a short illness.



She was born July 3, 1931, in Hornell, N.Y., the daughter of Clair and Ruth (Ferris) Woolever. A 1949 graduate of Hornell High School, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Zane Wesley Baker, also of Hornell, on August 28, 1949, at her pastor's cottage on Keuka Lake.



After Zane retired from Conrail, they moved first to Murphy, NC, then to Somerset, KY, before moving to Springfield to be close to their sons. They lived in Villa Run before moving to SMC in August.



Marilyn was a member of Southgate Baptist Church and especially enjoyed the Senior and Women's Bible Fellowships while she was able to attend.



She is survived by her husband, sons James Wesley (Rebecca) of Springfield, and Thomas Clair (Susan) of Fort Wayne, IN, eight grandchildren (Vanessa, Michael, Nathaniel, David, Katharine, Daniel, Elizabeth and MaryGrace) and 24 great-grandchildren (Jada, Lydia, Josiah, Micah, Isaiah, Lumen, Griffin, Reagan, Gibson, Luke, Penny, Lason, Colette, Briggs, Ezekiel, Titus, Obadiah, Annie Mae, Avery, Lagodian, Judah, Noah, Isabella and Analisa).



The family would like to thank her faithful friends from Southgate for their love and care of Marilyn during her time in Springfield.



Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to noon at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, with service beginning at noon. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



