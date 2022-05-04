BAKER, Melba Jean



Age 79 of Medway, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, in her residence. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on April 5, 1943, the daughter of Melvin Richard and Hulda Juette (Breeden) Guard.



She is survived by her daughters Bobbi Jo (Kyle) Rakowski and Stephanie Stewart; grandson Carter Rakowski; brother Larry (Wanda) Guard; sisters Terry (Steve) Guard-Fogle and Rita (John) Carney and several nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Loren Richard Guard.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Celebration of Melba's life will be held on Thursday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

