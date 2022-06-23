dayton-daily-news logo
BAKER, Michael

BAKER, Sr., Michael Keith

Belleview - Michael Keith Baker, Sr., 65, passed away June 18, 2022, at his home. He was born April 16, 1957, in Dayton, OH, to Pete and Alice Baker. He was a Tool and Die Maker for many years and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lora Hamilton Baker; sons, Christopher Baker (Jenna); Michael Baker, Jr.; brothers, Joe Baker, Steve Baker; sisters, Pam, Kim, Peg, and Sherry.

Graveside funeral will be 10:00 am, Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

