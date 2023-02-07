BAKER, Michael Edgar



July 17, 1951 ~ Jan. 19, 2023



On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Michael Edgar Baker of Oxford, Ohio, passed away in his home at the age of 71. Born July 17, 1951, to Shirley (Smith) and Edgar Baker, Mike enlisted in the military after graduating high school. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Navy, completing two tours in Vietnam, and retiring in 1990 as a Petty Officer E-6. After the military, Mike became skilled in many trades, such as welding, plumbing and HVAC, and retired from UC Hospital in Cincinnati. Mike loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. He was an avid reader who also enjoyed history, hunting, and watching old western movies, or anything starring John Wayne.



Michael is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carole Reynolds, brother John Baker, and brother-in-law Larue Reynolds. He leaves behind his loving wife Nikki (Wynn) Baker; children Angela (Jonathon) Hitch, Tiffany (Harley Grimes) Baker, Tara (Stephen) Bennett, Christopher Baker and Regina Baker; sister Linda Davis; grandchildren Allyson Baldwin, Katlyn Baldwin, Julie Baldwin, Madison Jones, Caiden Jones, Caila Jones, Harley Grimes Jr., Olivia Bennett, and Lincoln Bennett; as well as many nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.



A memorial service will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Hamilton, (3950 Pleasant Ave.) at 12 pm on Friday, February 10, 2023, with a one-hour visitation prior from 11 am until the time of service. Graveside service to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors.

