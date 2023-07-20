BAKER, Ralph "Jim"



Age 91, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at BrookHaven Rehab following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Beulah Baker, by a sister, Willadean Mahaffy, by brothers, Kenny, Bob & Jesse Baker & by a sister-in-law, Betty Baker. He was a US Army veteran, spending 2 years in Korea at the end of the Korean War. He was a Life Member of VFW Post 3288, Brookville. He retired as a senior linesman for GTE/Verizon. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Metta Baker; son, Mike (Beth) Baker; grand-daughters, Laura (Doug) Aldrich & Rachel (Mo) Shteiwi; great-grand-daughters, Anna & Sydney Aldrich & Maggie Shteiwi; sister, Wilma Hickerson; brother-in-law, Bill Mahaffy; sisters-in-law, Sharon Baker & Jean Phillips and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, July 24 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309, with burial to follow in Pyrmont Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday from 10 am until service time. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral