Baker, Robert Clyde "Bob"



Robert C. Baker, 77, of Dayton, passed away on 28 July, 2025.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr and Mary Baker, as well as his beloved wife Nancy. He is survived by his daughters Holly, Elizabeth, and Megan (Nick), and his only granddaughter Jagger. Robert also leaves behind his brothers James (Marianne) and Richard (Darlene), and many sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Robert's name to the American Lung Association.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com