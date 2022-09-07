BAKER, Ron



Age 86, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Hospice of Hamilton after a lengthy illness. He was born on April 13, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio. He worked at Champion Paper for 42 years, retiring as a stationary engineer. He was a fervent music lover, playing the sousaphone as a student in the Hamilton High Marching Band. He continued to play in the Summer City Band for several years. He also served as a board member for the Fitton Family YMCA (formerly Hamilton West YMCA). He is preceded in death by his father and mother, June and Bertha Baker, and sisters Gerry and Ruth. Ron is survived by his wife Carita, his brother Roger Baker, his daughter Kelly (Baker) Engel, son-in-law Mark Engel, son Jeffrey Baker, and grandsons Jonathan, Chase, and Nicholas Engel. A private funeral service will take place at Weigel Funeral Home. Condolences would be appreciated as donations to the National Kidney Foundation of Cincinnati. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

