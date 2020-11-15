X

BAKER, Roy

BAKER, Roy A.

91, of Springfield, passed away on November 7, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Barbour County, West Virginia, to the late Roy and Bessie (Dice) Baker. Roy retired from Navistar International after 31 years of

service. He proudly served his country in the United States

Army. Roy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. He loved working on cars and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his

loving wife of 67 years, Virginia (Wagoner) Baker; children, Phillip (Ann) Baker, Gene (Debbie) Baker, David (Deb) Baker, Linda Evans, Denise (Jay) Cost and Carolyn (Henry) Cook, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one brother, Darl. Roy is preceded in death by his siblings, Bob, Juanita, Louise and Wilma. A celebration of Roy's life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service. Masks are required

during your visit to the funeral home. The service will be live streamed via the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




