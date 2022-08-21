BAKER, Troy

dayton-daily-news logo
Troy Ronald Baker, age 72, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Troy was born December 11, 1949, in Middletown, OH to the late Troy and Gladys (Delph) Baker. Ronnie was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army and retired from General Motors following 30 years of service. He enjoyed reading, hiking, and was a member of the Moose Lodge. He loved to go to the beach and being with his grandchildren. Ronnie was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Baker. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Phyllis Baker; his son, Eric (Heidi) Baker; his daughter, Mary Beth (Ken) Holian; his grandchildren, Meggie Baker, Grace Fosse, Alex Fosse, Emma Fosse, Leah Baker, Luna Baker; his brother, Mark Baker; his sisters, Karen Baker and Kathy Reeves. A Memorial Service will be 2pm, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Brandon Reeves officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton or Vietnam Veterans. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the Baker family.




