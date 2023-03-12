X
Baker, Wallace

WALLACE W. BAKER "BAKE"

2/12/1924 - 3/12/2005

My dear Wallace,

I will remember you always

everywhere and every time with love. On this day, your 18th anniversary, I am giving tribute to an amazing person who lived among us and gave us beautiful memories that

I will always cherish. The

memories we made together will always be the most beautiful memories of my life. You were my world, my love and my protector. Losing you was the most painful memory I can recall, but you're still living in my heart. There are no goodbyes for me. Some love last

forever.

Until we meet again.

Love, Dorothy

