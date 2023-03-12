Baker, Wallace

WALLACE W. BAKER "BAKE"



2/12/1924 - 3/12/2005



My dear Wallace,



I will remember you always



everywhere and every time with love. On this day, your 18th anniversary, I am giving tribute to an amazing person who lived among us and gave us beautiful memories that



I will always cherish. The



memories we made together will always be the most beautiful memories of my life. You were my world, my love and my protector. Losing you was the most painful memory I can recall, but you're still living in my heart. There are no goodbyes for me. Some love last



forever.



Until we meet again.



Love, Dorothy

