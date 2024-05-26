Baldridge, David Randall



David Randall Baldridge, age 94, of Centerville, Ohio passed away May 23, 2024, at Bethany Lutheran Village. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Eileen (Van Schaik) Baldridge, sister, Beverly (Baldridge) Pearson and parents Clifton and Mary (Turner) Baldridge. He leaves behind his beloved family, who he was very proud of, son Randall David Baldridge and daughter-in-law Kathleen (England) Baldridge, his loving granddaughter Stephanie (Baldridge) Musgrove who he and Eileen adored, Stephanie's husband Alex Musgrove, and beloved great-grandchildren Timothy and Gabriella. He is also survived by his special nephew Andrew Pearson, his wife Sharon Pearson and daughter Cabrina, and special lady friend Clara. David's world was his family, who he loved very much. David worked at WAFB in the Motion Picture and Audio-Visual Production Department for 40 years. A private service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue in Kettering. The Baldridge family would like to sincerely thank the kind and caring staff at Bethany Lutheran Village, the wonderful staff from Hospice, and the Reverend Robert Swanson. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com