Baldwin, Marcella

Baldwin (Vaughn), Marcella



age 84, of West Chester, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord on May 4, 2025. Born July 1, 1940, to Lenox and Bessie Vaughn, Marcella lived a life rooted in faith, friendship, and family. She married Vernon Ross Baldwin on June 1, 1962, in Hamilton, Ohio, and stood faithfully beside him as they built and grew their businesses with dedication and determination. A graduate of Fairfield High School, Marcella worked at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company before devoting herself full-time to her family and their business. A lifelong student of the Bible, Marcella shared her love of Scripture through ladies' ministries and Sunday school. She also loved traveling and spending time with friends in both Ohio and Florida. Known



for her quick wit and joyful spirit, she brought laughter and warmth to everyone around her. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Baldwin Jackson and Susan Baldwin (Chris) Theiss; and her grandchildren: Courtney (Craig) Baker, Chase Jackson, Chad Theiss, Makenzie (Carl) Arvidson, and Gabrielle Theiss. She was a proud "Ma Marce" to three great-granddaughters: Genevieve, Josephine, and Caroline.



She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Diana) Vaughn; sisters-in-law Carol (King) Streater and Betty Baldwin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who meant the world to her. Marcella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon Baldwin; her parents, Lenox Hacker and Bessie Vaughn; her sister, Geraldine (Harry) Jarvis; her brother, Harold (Lillian) Vaughn; brother-in-law, Lonnie Baldwin; her in-laws, Walter and Edith Baldwin; and her niece, Connie Sadik, who was like a daughter to her. The family wishes to thank Marcella's devoted caretakers-Amanda, Erika, Kira, Kitty, and Portia- affectionately known as "Marcy's Angels," for their loving and gentle care. Marcella's legacy of faith, hard work, laughter, and love will continue to inspire all who knew her. A celebration of Marcella's life will be held Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Princeton Pike Church, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Road, Liberty Township, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Connie Sadik Memorial through Fifth Third Bank, ATTN: Connie Sadik Memorial, 8975 Lakota Drive, West Chester, OH 45069, or at any Fifth Third location. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com