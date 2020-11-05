BALDWIN, Sylvia A.



Age 95, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Wickshire Fairborn, surrounded by family & friends. Sylvia worked in the cafeteria for Huber Heights City Schools for over 25 years, served with the Salvation Army during WWII and really valued her faith. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene T.; parents, Albert & Emma Hammond; sisters, Primrose & Kath. Sylvia is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Roger & Lori Ritchey-Baldwin of Glendale; granddaughters, Megan & Justin Klein, Morgan Baldwin; grandsons, Jon & Amy Ritchey,



Christopher Ritchey; great-grandson, Knox; nieces, nephews; special friends, Willie & Sandra Daniels; and many other



relatives & friends. Funeral service 10 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park



Cemetery. A Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Attendees are requested to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to The



Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St.,



Dayton, OH 45404 in Sylvia's memory.

