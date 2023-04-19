Balfour (Signa), Adeline



Balfour, Adeline age 85 of Hamilton passed away Monday April 17, 2023. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 22, 1938 the daughter of Salvatore and Grace (Daguano) Signa. On September 13, 1959 in Brooklyn, New York she married William C. Balfour III and he preceded her in death on September 25, 1999. Adeline was a member of St. Julie Billiart Parish.



Survivors include six children, William (Maria) Balfour IV, Valerie Sackenheim, Edward (Kimberly) Balfour, Doreen (Joseph) Hinchberger, Robert (Anne) Balfour, and Heather Balfour (Jeffrey Prentner); 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a sister, Santa Terribile.



Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Stephen Signa.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Friday April 21, 2023, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Friday in St. Julie Billiart Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday April 20, 2023 in the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.




