BALLARD, Alice

BALLARD (Calamese), Alice Almyra



Alice Almyra (Calamese) Ballard, 100, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at 8:17 AM, April 10, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 10, 1920, the daughter of Charles and Mary (West) Calamese. Alice was born and raised in Springfield. During her later years she resided at the Ohio Masonic Home until the COVID-19 Pandemic hit the United States, she then resided with her daughter and son-in-law, Maryemma and Alvin Hall. Alice retired from the Springfield Community Schools as a Home School Coordinator/Teacher's Aide at



Fulton Elementary School. She attended Greyhill Elementary School and was a 1940 graduate of Springfield High School. She took great pride in being a housewife and raising her



children. She attended Second Missionary Baptist Church, taught millinery classes in the community and at the YWCA, was a member of the Les Femmes des Charities Club, and the National Council of Negro Women, Clark County, Springfield Section. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ballard; her two sisters, Harriett Calamese and Elida Lawrence; her three brothers, William Calamese, Paul Wesley Calamese and Elmer Calamese. She leaves to cherish her memory her children and their spouses Maryemma and Alvin Hall, Elida and Charles Hall and Gayle Ann Ballard; her sister-in-law,



Sylvia (McNeil) Calamese; nieces and nephew, Joyce Calamese, Cynthia and Anthony Brown, and Charles Christopher



Calamese; cousins by marriage, Gloria and Morris Johnson, and Lena Vasconcellos and a number of great nieces,



nephews, cousins along with other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Les Femmes des Charities, c/o Inez Holmes, 236 W. John Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506; the National Council of Negro Women,



c/o Debbie Woods, President, 1811 Springmont Avenue,



Springfield, Ohio 45506; or Second Missionary Baptist Church, 615 S. Wittenberg Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45506. Visitation is Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at



2 p.m. in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park. Entombment will follow immediately after the service. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com