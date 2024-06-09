Ballentine, Maria Lauderez

LAUDEREZ BALLENTINE (COLORICO), Maria Fe



MARIA FE (COLORICO) LAUDEREZ BALLENTINE, age 61, of Springfield, passed away on May 28, 2024 at the Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Apud Libon Albay, Phillipines on September 10, 1962, the daughter of Bienvenido and Felicitas (Colorico) Lauderez. After traveling the world with her husband through the US Air Force, Fe and her husband, Randy, settled back in Springfield, where she spent the majority of her career as an assistant counter manager at Elder Beerman, selling Estee Lauder and later as a sales manager at Chico's in Oakwood for more than 20 years, where many of her clients became close friends. In her free time, Fe loved traveling the world, bowling, cooking and family gatherings. Fe also enjoyed spending time outside, tending to her flower garden and working on her landscaping, even in high heels! She cherished her family and was a devoted wife, mother and especially Lola to her beloved granddaughter, Rayna. Fe was incredibly proud of her Filipino heritage, and although she lived the majority of her life in the United States, she was dedicated to carrying on her family traditions, especially through her cooking (Lumpia, Fried Rice and Pancit) at gatherings. She expressed her love for others through her cooking and warm hospitality. She truly is the heart and soul of her family. Fe leaves behind her husband, "babe," Randy Ballentine; daughter, Audrey "Sissy" Ballentine; son, Ben "Anak" (Shauna) Ballentine; granddaughter, Rayna; a grandson on the way; mother, Felicitas Colorico Lauderez; siblings, Nenebeth Deguzman, Reden Lauderez, Romer Lauderez, Menchu Stacey and Marian Corral, along with many nieces and nephews who she was a special "Ate"; mother-in-law, Carolyn Cattell-Ballentine, as well as many other extended family and special friends. Fe was preceded in death by her father, Bienvenido O. Lauderez; brother, Dominador Lauderez and a sister, Proclaim Colorico Lauderez; grandparents, Jose (Rita) Bocabel Colorico and Sixto (Patricia) Openaria Lauderez; father-in-law, David H. Ballentine. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Fe's life will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 11:30am. The family will also greet guests one hour prior to the service. A live-stream of the funeral service will be available via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 11:30. Fe will be laid to rest in the Dayton National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



"I love you babe"





