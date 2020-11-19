X

BALLMAN, David

Obituaries

BALLMAN, David Linn "Rick"

David Linn Ballmann, aka Rick, age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, of ironically, everything but COVID-19.

Born January 5, 1942, in Dayton, OH, to George Albert and Mary Louise Ballmann. He is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Makkas, Dominique & Martika; his grandchildren, Corrie (Owen) Connelly, Ryan & Kate Makkas; his four-pawed grandchildren, James, Sirius, Voltaire, Seraphine, Bert & Paisley; his siblings, Jeffrey (Julie) Ballmann, Nancy (Kim) Greene, & Linda (Doug) Hitchcock; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Predeceased by his son, Gregory Alan Ballmann; sister, Jeanne Ballmann Magnum; and his parents. His is also survived by his very special friend, Judy, his high school sweetheart who he recently rekindled a relationship with and was able to spend the last 10 months reminiscing on old times and making new special memories together.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private. A webcast link is available on www.SchlientzAndMoore.com to view the Virtual Visitation & Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's honor to Hospice of Dayton.

A Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date to honor his memory, should we make it through 2020!

