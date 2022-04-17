BALSTER,



Marilyn Josephine



Age 87 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2022. She was



the daughter of the late



Bernard and Theresa (Hoying) Dahlinghaus of Osgood, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Walter Balster. She is



survived by her loving children: Dr. Gary (Anne) Balster, Patrick (Lisa) Balster, Brenda (Dick) Hilinski, Barb (Dan) Ulrich, and Lori (James) Tarkany. She is also survived by her 13 loving grandchildren: Erik (Julianne) Balster, Chris Balster, Elyse



(Kevin) Higgins, Sarah Balster, Jacob Balster, Ben Balster, Bridget Hilinski, Katie Hilinski, Mike Hilinski, Rebecca (Ulrich) Blake, Robert (Kayla) Ulrich, Gretchen and Sophia Tarkany. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren: Hendrix, Ava and Lyla Balster, Darcy and Kyle (Ulrich) Blake, and Oaklynn Ulrich. Marilyn is preceded in death by an infant son and a stillborn daughter. Also preceding her in death are:



sisters and brothers-in-law: Marita Dahlinghaus, Bill Werner, Richard Balster, John Walter, Esther Moeller, and Conrad Phlipot. She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Don



Dahlinghaus, Lil Werner, Dr. Dan (Gloria) Dahlinghaus, and Jane (Joe) Reichert. She also is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law: Alice Balster, Jim Moeller, Larry and Pat Balster, Mary Phlipot, and Clara Walter. Marilyn graduated from



Minster High School and Wright State University in Education. Marilyn was a parishioner of St. Albert the Great Church since 1963, and was a very active member of the church for a number of years. She was a substitute teacher at St. Albert's and Kettering City Public Schools for 28 years. She was a member of the St. Albert's Women's Guild, and also served as a Eucharistic minister. Marilyn will be missed by all who met or knew her. Her kind and gentle nature, work ethic, love of her faith, family, her home, and those "Grandma" cookies, will be remembered fondly and will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429 on Tuesday, April 19th from 5-8:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio 45429 on April 20th at noon. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

