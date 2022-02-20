BALSTER, Ralph Alphons



Ralph Alphons Balster, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away in Mesa, Arizona, at age 82, on February 11, 2022. Ralph was a resident of Arizona for the last 45 years. Born and raised on the family farm in Mercer County, Ohio, with parents John and Albina (Heitkamp) Balster and his eight brothers and sisters. He went on to serve in the Army and receive his Bachelor's and



Master's Degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton. Ralph worked as an electrical engineer in numerous locations across the USA, ultimately settling in AZ in 1977.



He is survived by his wife, Lois Gaylor Balster, and preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Schmidt Balster. Ralph is survived by his children Scott (Shannon) Balster, Sheryl (Michael) Sarna, Amy (Scott) Gulbranson, and preceded in death by his first son John Balster. He has 12 grandchildren: Evan, Jacob, and Annika Balster; John, Ashley, Koby, and Willow Sarna; Sarah, Benjamin, Abigail, Tilly, and Zachary Gulbranson. He is survived by his wife's children Mark, Patricia, and William Ivanich, and preceded in death by Daniel Ivanich.



Ralph is survived by his brothers and sisters Harold (Shirley) Balster, Dennis (Beverly) Balster, Margie (Terry) Boeckman, Delbert (Beatrice) Balster, Bernice (Eugene) Liening, sister-in-law Elsie Balster, and brother-in-law Robert Kinderman. He is preceded in death by his sister Rita Kinderman, brother



Werner Balster, brother Lester Balster, and sister-in-law Rae Ann Balster.



Ralph was a man of faith, had a love for engineering and technology, but will be remembered for his kind heart, steady hand, and his selfless unbounded love and devotion to his family and friends.



Viewing will be held at Mountain View Memorial Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ, on February 17, 2022.



Mass will be celebrated at St. George Catholic Church, Apache Friday, February 18.

