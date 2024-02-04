Banasiak, Gail Ann



Gail Ann Banasiak, age 73 of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 28, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton after fighting brain cancer for over 9 months. She was born November 11, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Sullivan and Imelda Esselstein. Gail had the biggest heart and was a beautiful person, inside and out. She had a passion for helping people and was a Respiratory Therapist with Pulmonary Medicine of Dayton for over 25 years, retiring in 2019. Gail had a strong faith in God and felt called to volunteer her time in many areas. She was active in her parish, Ascension Catholic Church, serving on numerous committees, and served as parish council leader for several years. She provided care and support to multiple disabled parishioners, participated in many of the women's retreats, and served as a Eucharistic Minister, distributing communion at Mass and to residents of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and other infirmed. Gail experienced the trip of a lifetime in 2017 when she traveled to the Holy Land with a group of pilgrims led by Father Dave Brinkmoeller. Gail also enjoyed volunteering with SICSA animal shelter and brought dogs to visit with residents of various nursing and senior care facilities. She was a very talented photographer and artist, preferring watercolor painting and acrylic paint-pouring. She loved creating her annual Christmas cards, one for the PMD office and one for her friends and family, featuring her daughter's artwork. Gail became an active member in her fellow breast cancer survivors and fighters support group after beating breast cancer in 2006. She strived to stay active and enjoyed taking exercise and art classes, walking her dogs, and attending estate sales with her best friends. Gail loved spending quality time with her family and friends, having tea on her back porch with her daughter, and keeping her husband, Dan, in line (a full-time job). Dan and Gail had a love to be celebrated. Not only were they married for 51 years, but they have become a shining example of what it means to be devoted in sickness & health. Throughout her illness and even in her final weeks, Gail and Dan always found ways to smile and laugh together. They have proven that the deepest love is forged in the fires of adversity. Gail is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Stacy (Paul) Ceccarelli; brothers, Charles (Jo Ellen) Sullivan, Arthur (Teresa) Sullivan; nieces, Kristin (Christian), Erin (Michael), Katie (Chris); nephew, Ryan (Lindsey); great-nieces, Samantha, Elise, Ryan, Nora, Harlan; great-nephews, Miles, Bram, Will; numerous friends & family; beloved dog, Leon; and cherished grand-pup, Bowie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, from 5 pm to 8 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A mass will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 11 am at Ascension Catholic Church (2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420). The family will receive friends at church from 10 am until the time of mass, immediately followed by a repast in the church basement. A graveside service at Dayton National Cemetery for Veterans will take place at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



