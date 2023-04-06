Banks, Opsie



Opsie Banks, age 88, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born May 9, 1934 in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Al and Kate (Duncil) Robertson. Opsie was a lifetime member of the former Assembly of Jesus Christ Church where she helped lead the congregational singing and piano playing. Playing piano and singing Gospel songs has been her lifelong pleasure. She retired from Marsh Supermarkets in 1992.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" O. Banks; son, William Gregory Banks; one sister, Virgie Smith; five brothers, Roy, Ed, Orville, Raymond and Otis Robertson.



Opsie is survived by her daughters, Kay (Dan) Large of Trenton and Sondra Banks Campbell of Trenton; one son, David W. Banks of Middletown and one sister, Wanda Cochran of Florida; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



The family would like to give much appreciation to all the dedicated and loving nurses and aides at Winfield at Middletown who have loved and cared for their Mom for the past 3 1/2 years. Also, we thank Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties for their tender and compassionate care of our Mom.



Visitation will be 4-5 pm on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 5 pm Dr. Dan Flory officiating.



In lieu of flowers you can donate to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

