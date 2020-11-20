BANKS, Vernon



Vernon Banks of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday,



November 15th, 2020, at



Hospice of Butler Warren counties. He was born on April 29, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio. He was a musical background technician for 20 years at WPFB



radio station. In his later years he was an independent Courier. He loved to golf and



garden. He was a member of the Assembly of Jesus Christ for many years. Preceding him in death were his parents Goebel & Donie (Tester) Banks; Brothers Reed Banks, Bill Banks, and Sister Marie Mynhier. He is



survived by four children; Terry Banks, Jayson Banks, Marcus Banks and Gwen Adkins; six grandchildren, Brian Banks,



Brandon Banks, Michael Pope, Chelsie Baughman and Camryn Duke. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice of Butler Warren counties.

