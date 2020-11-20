X

BANKS, Vernon

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BANKS, Vernon

Vernon Banks of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday,

November 15th, 2020, at

Hospice of Butler Warren counties. He was born on April 29, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio. He was a musical background technician for 20 years at WPFB

radio station. In his later years he was an independent Courier. He loved to golf and

garden. He was a member of the Assembly of Jesus Christ for many years. Preceding him in death were his parents Goebel & Donie (Tester) Banks; Brothers Reed Banks, Bill Banks, and Sister Marie Mynhier. He is

survived by four children; Terry Banks, Jayson Banks, Marcus Banks and Gwen Adkins; six grandchildren, Brian Banks,

Brandon Banks, Michael Pope, Chelsie Baughman and Camryn Duke. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice of Butler Warren counties.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.