Bannister, Mary A.



Mary A. Bannister, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home, on May 10, 2024. She was born on November 16, 1936 and was a lifelong native of Dayton, Ohio. Mary graduated from Kiser High School in 1954. She worked at Stop-n-Go Corporation and the Huffy Corporation. She also earned an Associates Degree from Sinclair Community College. Mary's joy came from spending time with beloved family and friends, especially her daughter Ann, her grandson David, and her companion of twenty five years, Jim Higgins. Mary was a thoughtful and generous person, who gave without expectation of anything in return. She was a genuine, candid, take charge lady who knew what she wanted and who always got what she wanted. Mary was an extraordinary person who will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Mary is survived by her daughter, Ann Carpenter, her grandson David Carpenter, her companion Jim Higgins, her sister Joan Kavalauskas and Joan's children, Diane (Ken) Magill and Andy Kavalauskas (Daryl Jones), her sister Doris Leonard and her children, Karen Leonard (Donna Fridenmaker), Sharon Leonard, and Robb (Tracy) Leonard and their children Alexa, Jacob, Rylan and Brayden, her brother Rick (Mary) Snyder and their children Kellie (George) Hodge and their daughter Zoey, and Corey (Andrea) Snyder and their children Felicity, Peyton and Skylar Grace. Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Mary A. Snyder, her father William (Bud) Snyder, and her son in law, Larry Carpenter. There will be a time to gather at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 4:30-5:30 pm with the memorial service beginning at 5:30 pm. The family invites everyone to gather in Baker-Hazel & Snider's refreshment area immediately following the service to share snacks and stories. Any online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com