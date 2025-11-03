Barbara Begley

Begley (Lotz), Barbara Lou "Barb"



It is with deep love and heart-felt sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Lou (Lotz) Begley, age 82, of Fairfield, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 13, 1942, to the union of Alver Lotz and Fannie Lou White. Barbara graduated from Taft High School in 1960. Barbara had several jobs out of school, including at Ohio Casualty. Later in life, she worked at Elrick & Lavidge where she formed many lasting friendships. Her favorite job, though, was being a stay-at-home mom. She loved family vacations, crafting, cooking, playing tennis, and spending summers at The Elks. Barbara and Richard regularly attended both Sharonville United Methodist Church and, later, Lindenwald United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering and making food for shut-ins and the elderly.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 62 years, Richard; her uncle, John White (Lila); and her aunts, Virginia Briggs (Otis), and Eutha Rhoades ("Dusty").



Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Brian Begley (Barbara) and Brad Begley (Jerri); her grandchildren, Adam, Kaitlyn, Brooke, and Lyndsay; her sister-in-law, Regina Maxey (Dean); her cousin, JD White (Jill); her life-long best friend for over 60 years, Claudia ("Sissy") Chambers.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate charitable donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati (https://www.hospiceofcincinnati.org) in Barbara's name.



The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Barbara's in-home caregivers, as well as the caring staff of Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash, for the excellent compassion, care, and service provided to Barbara and her family during their time of need.



Visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH, 45011 on Friday, November 7, 2025, beginning at 10:00am until time of services, beginning at 12:00pm. Pastor Doug Dunlap, officiating.



