Barbara Bolen

Bolen, Barbara Ruth



Barbara R. Bolen, age 89, of Springboro, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born in Franklin, Ohio on November 25, 1935 she was one of 6 children to the late Hurdle & Delia (Abrams) Adams. Barbara loved everything Bluegrass, square dancing with "Wheeler Dealers", and hosted an annual Bluegrass Festival at her home for over 40 years. She loved to travel and go to Bluegrass festivals in their motorhome. She was a kind and loving woman and will be deeply missed by her family and friends, including her Bluegrass Community. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband of 22 years, John "Bud" Hipsher: daughter Irma May: sisters Alice Banks and Virginia "Ginny" Vincent.



Survived by her husband of 47 years, Noel Bolen: children Teresa & Bill Judd; Raymond & Sharon Hipsher; Cathy & Mike Lanier; Edward "Ed" & Robin Hipsher; Theodore "Ted" & Susan Hipsher; Lois Lane; Gail Bolen; Jackson Bolen: 20 grandchildren: numerous great-grandchildren: siblings Charma Heacock; Marilynn Barnthouse; Larry Adams: as well as many more extended family members and friends. Friends may call on the family on Sunday, November 2, 2025 from 2:00- 5:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St, Franklin, Ohio, 45005. A funeral will be held on Monday, November 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home & burial to follow at Springboro Cemetery, Springboro, Ohio.



