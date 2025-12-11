Barbara Carmony

Carmony (Barklow), Barbara L.



Barbara L. Carmony, age 98 formerly of Verona, Ohio passed away at Brookhaven in Brookville, Ohio on Monday, December 8, 2025. Born on March 22, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Russell & Alma Roxanne (Eller) Barklow.



She was a farmer's wife for many years. She loved her animals.



Preceded by her husband of 58 years, Warren E. Carmony in 2005; son, Richard J. Carmony in 2002; granddaughter, Megan May Carmony in 2025.



Survived by her children, John & Brenda Carmony, Susan & Robert Halderman, and Jim & Janet Carmony; 4 grandchildren, Andy, Adam, Katie, and Brad.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Friday, December 12, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, Ohio. Interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. prior to funeral on Friday.



In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417.



Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com



