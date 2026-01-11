Barbara Elicker

Elicker, Barbara E.



ELICKER, BARBARA ELLEN, age 94 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday January 3, 2026. She was born on December 18,1931 in Spring Valley, Ohio to Roy and Gladys (Debarr) Elicker. Barb attended Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton. Barb was a Psychology Professor of Psychology at Sinclair College in Dayton.



She is preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings. She is survived by her brother-in-law James M Madden and by several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her friends on the faculty and students at Sinclair College and the staff and friends at 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton.



There will be a gathering of Family and Friends on Thursday January 15, 2026 from 1pm to 2pm at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio. A Memorial Service will follow at 2pm.



Burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com