Barbara Ferdelman

Ferdelman (Wessendorf), Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Ferdelman, born June 1, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on January 7, 2026. She graduated from Juliene High School and continued her studies at the University of Dayton. She would teach in the Kettering Schools until the birth of her children. Barbara was a devoted wife to Donald Ferdelman for 66 years and a loving mother to her children: Michael (Lena Gentry), Julie, Christopher, David (Jill Brown), and Daniel (Marina Bergman). Barbara dedicated her life to her family, faith, and community, nurturing strong values in those closest to her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Rose (Lechner) Wessendorf; her brother-in-law and sister, Gene and Vermilda (Wessendorf) Janning; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Marilyn (Gross) Ferdelman; her aunts and uncles; her son Christopher; and numerous relatives and friends. She is survived by Donald Ferdelman, her husband of 66 years; her children: Michael (Lena Gentry), Julie, Christopher, David (Jill Brown), and Daniel (Marina Bergman); grandchildren: Joshua, Matthew (Erin Brown), Alyssa (Sam Brembeck), Emilie (Jonathan Speicher), Abigail (Dane Crandall), Jamison, Andrew, Jeremie (Shelby Greco), Elijah, Parker, Griffin, Riley, Rosa, and Dara. She will be remembered for her kindness, artistic talents, and the legacy of love she leaves behind. A visitation will be held on January 16, 2026, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org/ways-to-give). Send condolences to the family by signing the physical guestbook at the church or online at www.routsong.com.



