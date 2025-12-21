Barbara Heck

Heck (McKee), Barbara Lou



VALLEY CENTER, KS – Barbara Lou Heck, 85, died December 13, 2025 following a lengthy battle with dementia. She spent 61 years with her husband, Kermit, before his passing in January 2021.



Barbara is survived by her sister Norma Behnken (Glen); brother Roger Hawley; two children, Ed Heck (Sharon) and Marilin Oakley (Mark); two grandchildren, Josh Heck (Andrea) and Stephanie Martinez (Jason Clark); and five great grandchildren, Zavier, Cayman, Addyson, Carsen and Kenadie.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, 7607 E. Harry Street.



