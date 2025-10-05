Barbara Hensley

Hensley (Roark), Barbara A.



Barbara A. Hensley, 86, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at Villa Springfield. She was born September 27, 1939 in Scioto County, Ohio, the daughter of Woodrow and Verda (Risner) Roark. Barbara retired from Springfield City Schools, where she worked in the cafeteria. She was talented at needlework and quilting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Hensley on September 25, 2004; grandson, Timothy Hensley; great-grandson, Hendrix Williams; two brothers, John and Jesse Roark; and her parents. Survivors include her three sons, Daniel Hensley, Timothy Hensley, and Steven (Dawn) Hensley; seven grandchildren, Adam, Candid, Christina, Jeremy "Bug", Sarah, Jesse, and Jacob Hensley; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Foster; four brothers, Ed Roark, Allen Roark, Jack (Mary) Roark, and Jerry (Marlene) Roark; and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held for Barbara's family at Grahamsville Cemetery in Jackson County, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



