Barbara Hildebrant

HILDEBRANT, Barbara Virginia, 90, died on December 2, 2025 at Danbury Senior Living in Huber Heights, Ohio. Barbara was born on June 5,1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Virginia and Alfred Speltz. She was the first born of seven Speltz children. As the oldest, Barbara helped to raise her siblings; work she would say shaped her future and her personality. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1957 with a degree in music education. Barbara later earned her master's degree in education-reading concentration from Wright State University. Barbara was a natural born teacher who approached classroom management with her signature dry humor. One well-placed joke delivered with a straight face nipped most classroom behavior in the bud. Throughout her teaching career of almost 40 years, Barbara taught reading to students in Los Angeles and Oakland, California, and Dayton Public Schools at Edison and Allen.



In the summer of 1956, Barbara worked as a waitress at St. Mary's Resort in Glacier National Park in Montana where she met her future husband when he sat at her table for lunch. Barbara married Hugh Hildebrant on July 4, 1959. They lived in the Berkeley, California area where they had two children. In 1969, the family moved to Huber Heights, Ohio where Barbara lived for the rest of her life. Barbara was the antithesis of a helicopter parent. She raised her children with the perfect combination of loving support and freedom, just as you would expect from a strong, independent mother.



Barbara was born into a musical family and loved music. She started playing the violin from the age of five, going on to play in orchestras in college and in the Wright State University Symphony Orchestra for 29 years. Barbara also loved travel. Together with her husband, Barbara visited every U.S. state, every Canadian province, every state in Mexico, and most of Europe. After Hugh's death in 1991, and her retirement in 1997, she continued to travel with friends and especially enjoyed going on cruises.



Barbara loved red cars. She had several over the years and letting go of her bright red Volvo was one of the hardest transitions Barbara faced as she aged. Barbara moved into Danbury Senior Living in the fall of 2022. The loss of her independence was very difficult for her, but she was fortunate to have support to lessen the hardships.



The family would like to thank the many wonderful people who helped our mom in her later years. While she was still living in her home, neighbors Dave and Juanita Osner and Bill Bolser watched over her and helped her stay independent as long as possible. We are grateful for the support you provided. To Sue Hancock, a long-time friend who steadfastly visited and brought her signature oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, thank you for the many years of friendship. Mom had the great fortune to have a personal trainer who helped keep her active. We send our heartfelt thanks to Jan White (and his wife, Carolyn) for the many years of dedication you showed to our mom's quality of life as she aged. We know how much she loved you and appreciated your visits.



In the last seven months of her life Mom had the daily support of her Visiting Angel, Leslie Smallwood. Leslie helped manage the difficulties of being 90 with love and affection. Leslie's companionship was a bright light and positive influence on Mom's happiness and what she lived for as she neared the end. Thank you to Day City Hospice, especially Amber and Mia, for their excellent care and advice as we navigated the ups and downs of Mom's health over the past years. To the staff at Danbury who stopped by Mom's room to say goodbye and to tell stories about her fierce independence, feisty personality, and sarcastic sense of humor, we are grateful to know that she received your loving care and support.



Barbara is survived by her siblings David Speltz (Connie Kupka), Rita Speltz, and Mary Speltz (John Grobner); son Kurt Hildebrant (Laura Hildebrant) and their children Karen Hildebrant, Katy Hildebrant, and Kristin Hildebrant; daughter Kristin Hildebrant (Ronald Smith) and their son Zachary Smith (Madison Smith); sister-in-law Eloise Weiler (Norbert Weiler); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Peter Speltz, Jane Mullin, and John Speltz (Anita Speltz).



In the end, and with the help of so many, Barbara lived a good and long life and died peacefully with her daughter by her side. At Barbara's request, there will be no funeral service. Barbara would like to be remembered as a mother and a teacher, and for finding an intelligent and kind man for a husband. She would love it if you thought about her now and then.



