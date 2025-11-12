Barbara Hoffman

Hoffman (Dill), Barbara L.



Barbara L. (Dill) Hoffman, age 94, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025, at River Oaks Memory Care. She was born on February 19, 1931, in West Carrollton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jessie & Esther (Taylor) Dill. Mrs. Hoffman worked in different capacities in the medical field with Good Samaritan Hospital and Davue OB-GYN with 40 years of service. She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church and was an avid flower gardener. Preceded in death by her husband Roger Hoffman, Sr., her companion of 35 years Joe Liffick, her sister Margaret "Peg" Hendricks, her 2 brothers James W. Dill and Thomas L. "Tom" Dill, and by her sister-in-law Miriam Dill. She is survived by her 3 loving sons Roger Hoffman, Jr. (Pam), Robert "Rob" Hoffman (Dennia), Ronald "Ronnie" Hoffman (Pam), her 2 grandsons Ryan Hoffman (Caryn), and Jason Hoffman, 4 great grandchildren Thomas Hoffman, Hannah Hoffman, Conner Hoffman and Cameron Hoffman, her sister-in-law Wanda S. Dill, her special friend Brenda Witherspoon, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Jeremiah Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in memory of Mrs. Barbara L. Hoffman.



