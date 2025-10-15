Barbara Reed

Reed, Barbara Roller



Roller Reed, Barbara "Babs" passed peacefully at Oakwood Village on October 7, 2025 at the age of 93. Babs lived a full and loving life. She was a devout Catholic and confident in her next journey. Barbara was married to two wonderful men in her life, Robert "Bob" Roller who passed away in 2013 after 58 years of marriage and a life which took them from Ohio to Milwaukee to Southern California and returning to Ohio in 2002. Babs and her second husband Fred Reed found each other through their community at Oakwood Village and were married in February of 2015. Their nearly 10 year union and devotion to one another was a joy to witness until Fred's death this past January, 2025. Barbara had some amazing career stints in her lifetime including Wallace and Turner Insurance, Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Norton Air Force Base in Southern California where she supported, managed and led many executives and high ranking military personnel. In addition to being a wonderful life partner to two men she was an incredible daughter, sister, stepmom, sister-in-law, aunt and loyal friend. Babs had the unique ability to be fully present in all her intentions and interactions with others. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Barbara was born in Springfield on March 16, 1932 to Gladys and George Steiner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob and her husband, Fred; her brother, Jerry Steiner; her stepdaughter, Jill Squire; brother-in-law, Richard Roller; sisters-in-law, Shirley Roller and Carol McNeil. Barbara is survived by her nieces, Chris (Jackie Grody) Steiner and Cindy (Jim) Smith; nephew, Curt (Jan Allen) Steiner; son-in-law, Paul Squire; sisters-in-law, Danise Steiner, Marilyn (Denny) Kelly and Joanne DeWine; sons-in-law, Don (Charlotte) Reed and Joe (Susan) Reed and their children plus many more nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 18, 2025 at St. Teresa Church followed by burial in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations (if desired) may be made to St. Teresa or Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



