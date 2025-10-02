Barbara Scrimizzi

SCRIMIZZI, Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Scrimizzi, a lifelong educator, loving mother and devoted grandmother, passed away on September 28, 2025, at the age of 87. She was born on September 19, 1938, to the late Ruth (Hufnagel) and George Shultz. Barbara graduated from Hamilton High School and earned her master's degree in education from Miami University. Barbara devoted 34 years to teaching in the Hamilton City school district where she impacted generations of students with her unwavering commitment to learning. On June 6, 1959, she married Joseph Scrimizzi who preceded her in death on July 6, 2008. Barbara was the proud mother of two devoted sons, Scott Scrimizzi and wife Ann of Hamilton and Steven Scrimizzi of Tampa, Florida. Barbara was the proud and loving grandmother of John and Kathryn Scrimizzi, who brought her immense pride and joy. She was their biggest cheerleader, never missing an opportunity to celebrate their milestones-big or small. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, sister and lifelong best friend, Sandra Ramage, along with several cherished brothers and sisters in law. Barbara is survived by Jim and Vivian Scrimizzi, Charles Ramage, his children Kristin and George who have provided unwavering support along with Regan Ramage, who held a special place in Barbara's heart. She is also fondly remembered by Bob and Marion Miller of Bakersfield, California, and many nieces and nephews from the Scrimizzi, Isgro, and Wilhelm families, all of whom she treasured dearly. Throughout her life, Barbara cultivated deep and lasting friendships. She was especially grateful for the unwavering love and support of a close circle of friends who became like family to her. Barbara's legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched – as a teacher, a friend, a mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed and remembered forever. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 6, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. At 11:00 a.m. a funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Father Patrick Fairbanks S. J. officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive Suite 200 Mason, Ohio 45040.



