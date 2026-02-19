Barbara Smith

6 hours ago
Smith, Barbara J.

at age 87, passed away on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Cypress Pointe Memory Care Facility leaving behind a loving family who will forever miss her. Visitation will be 9 AM, followed by 9:30AM service on Monday, February 23, 2026 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

