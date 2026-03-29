Barbara Stephens

Photo of Barbara Stephens

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Barbara Stephens
Obituaries
5 hours ago
X

Stephens, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Stephens, age 78, of Dayton, OH departed this life Friday, March 20, 2026. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9am– 11am. Family will receive friends 10 am– 11am. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Betty Coffee
2
Peter Bletzinger Ph.D.
3
Cynthia Beam
4
Pamela Gregory
5
Ona Goff