Barber, Helen I.



Helen I. Barber, age 88, of Middletown, OH passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. She was born June 4, 1935 in Breathitt County, Kentucky, the daughter of James "Jim" and Susie (Watkins) Miller.



Helen was a wonderful wife and mother and as a homemaker, she took great pride in keeping her home spotless and welcoming. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Eastern Star. Helen was an active mother and an incredible grandmother. She loved her family beyond measure.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John E. Barber; two brothers and two sisters.



Helen is survived by daughters, Ella S. (Clayton A.) Larkin and Pamela Gustin; beloved grandson, Travis (Allison) Gustin; and great-grandchildren, Kamyrn and Connor.



Funeral Services will be private.



