X

Barber, Helen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Barber, Helen I.

Helen I. Barber, age 88, of Middletown, OH passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. She was born June 4, 1935 in Breathitt County, Kentucky, the daughter of James "Jim" and Susie (Watkins) Miller.

Helen was a wonderful wife and mother and as a homemaker, she took great pride in keeping her home spotless and welcoming. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Eastern Star. Helen was an active mother and an incredible grandmother. She loved her family beyond measure.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John E. Barber; two brothers and two sisters.

Helen is survived by daughters, Ella S. (Clayton A.) Larkin and Pamela Gustin; beloved grandson, Travis (Allison) Gustin; and great-grandchildren, Kamyrn and Connor.

Funeral Services will be private.

Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Clark, Thelma
2
Shields, Robert
3
Owens, Rosalie
4
Moosbrugger, Joseph
5
Lawson, Millie
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top