Barber (Sherer), Sally S.



Sally S. Barber, 87, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024. She was born on November 13, 1936, in Fremont, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Florence Ruth (Rafferty) Sherer. Sally was a beloved member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, and an active participant in the Young Women's Mission. As a former member of the Clark Memorial Home Board, she dedicated herself to community service. Sally's passion for gardening led her to become a proud Master Gardener.







She is survived by her loving children, Greg Barber, Suzanne (Patrick) Stone, and Brian (Jeanne) Barber; cherished grandchildren, Cody Stone, Katherina (Josh) Bidlack, Andrew (Sylvia) Barber, Katy (Connor) Gordon, Samantha Austin, Megan Moore, and Sarah Barber; numerous great-grandchildren; her brother, Bruce (Vicki) Sherer, and her sister-in-law, Gloria Sherer, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hugh Philip Barber, on July 28, 2023, and her brother, Brian Barber. Sally will be remembered for her kind heart, unwavering dedication to her family, and her contributions to her community. A memorial service will be held at a later date.







To leave online condolences and receive updated information about service times, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





