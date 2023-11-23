Bard, Christine



BARD, Christine Mae age 95 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Oakwood Village. She was born on April 18, 1928 in Bainbridge, Ohio to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Jacob) Wisemandle. In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon Eugene Dotson; second husband, Charles Bard and her daughter, Gloria Bee. She was the last surviving sibling of: Elizabeth Mitchell, Peter Wisemandle, Mary Phillips, Henry Wisemandle, William Wisemandle and John Wisemandle. Christine is survived by her two sons, James (Kathleen) Dotson and Thomas (Barbara) Dotson; grandchildren: Amy Walp, Erin Patten, Billy Bee, Thomas Dotson, Laura Palumbo, Brittany Day, and Alex Duet as well as her beloved great-grandchildren: Wade Walp, Paige Walp, Sam Patten, Luke Patten, Noah Dotson, and Nova Jean Day. Christine was a devoted member of Maiden Lane Church of God before her health started to decline. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Her funeral will follow on Monday, November 27 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Christine will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



