BARD, James W.



Age 83 of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born the son of James H. and Ruth G. (Robison) Bard on July 10, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers Lonnie Richard and David Allen Bard. James is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Helen "Pat" Bard; sons Richard A. (Dawn D.) Bard of Springfield, Craig (Karen) Bard of Fairborn, James (Chasity) Bard of Dayton, and Todd (Amy) Bard of Springfield; grandchildren Breanna, Nick, Keenan, Kendall, Kaeler, Zach, Savannah, Javier, Miali, Lyndsey, James, Piper, Ericka, Mickael, Wesley (Kalin), and Jenna; great-grandson Elias; several nieces, nephews, friends, and a host of church family. James was a proud member of the United States Air Force, and for many years was employed by Navistar. James was a member of First Christian Church for over 60 years where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, enjoyed singing and mowing the lawn. James always made sure the lawn was in pristine condition, no dandelions were safe on the church lawn. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing softball, golf, and bowling. He enjoyed watching Ohio State Football, Nascar, the Cincinnati Reds, along with playing cards with his family and friends. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Friends and family may call on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 11AM – 12PM at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, Ohio, where a Memorial Celebration of Life service will begin at 12PM with Dave Augustus officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at



