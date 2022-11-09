BARGER, Eva

BARGER (Blue), Eva



Eva (Blue) Barger, age 97, of Urbana, OH, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2:16 a.m. in Springfield Regional Hospital, Springfield, OH.



Born on May 17, 1925, in Champaign County, Ohio, Eva was a daughter of the late Virgil and Christel (Lee) Blue. She married John Jacob Barger on July 28, 1946, and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2001. Together they raised two children: Daniel (Cheryl) Barger of Urbana, OH and Barbara J. Barger of Alexandria, VA. Eva was a loving grandmother to Nicole Barger and her husband Joshua Liss of Newark DE, and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. Eva is also survived by a sister, Vivian Timmons of Urbana, OH.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four sisters: Ruth Bishop, Elizabeth Casey, Mary Eichelberger, and Phyllis Hakes.



Eva was a 1943 graduate of Westville High School. She was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church and Concord United Methodist Women. Eva was formerly employed as a school bus driver for Graham Local Schools, she was a long-time 4-H leader, a member of the Concord Extension Homemakers Club and a life member of the Associated Country Women of the World. She was a passionate painter and crafter, quilter, and cake decorator. Together with her husband John, Eva traveled to all seven continents.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, OH from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A memorial funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the Concord United Methodist Church with Reverend Frank Kampfel officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family on the family farm. Memorial donations may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 2963 N. St. Rt. 560, Urbana, OH.



