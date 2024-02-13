Barger, James S.



James S. Barger, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Friday February 9, 2024, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on December 31,1945 in Dayton, OH to the late Frank G. and Nellie French Barger.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Hazel McCloskey.



Jim is survived by his brother, Frank Barger of SC; his sister, Nellie Lou Petry, of OH; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.



Family services will be held at a later date in Dayton, OH. Send condolences at www.BurtonQuinnScott.com.



