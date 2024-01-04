Barger, Janet R.



age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Janet was born in Travellers Rest, Kentucky on January 30, 1939, to Joe Young and Lovis Brewer Young. Janet married the love of her life, Roland Barger, and he preceded her in death in 2017. She worked as a switchboard operator at Johnson Electric for over 20 years. Janet was also a member of Fairfield Church of Christ for many years. Janet is survived by her grandson, Ian (Shawna) Barger; her sisters, LuAnn Farmer and Mamie Lewis; two special nieces, Brandy Beaudion and Jackie Gadd; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Young and Lovis Young; her spouse, Roland Barger; her daughter, Melinda Barger; and her sister, Rosalee Beaudoin. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Brian Schreiber of Fairfield Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield, OH 45014.



