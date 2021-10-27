dayton-daily-news logo
X

BARGER, Melinda

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARGER, Melinda Kaye "Nina"

Melinda Kaye "Nina" Barger, age 63 and a lifelong resident of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Thursday,

October 21, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 5, 1958, the daughter of Roland K. and Janet (Young) Barger. Melinda graduated from Garfield High School in 1976. She was employed as a

judicial assistant for Butler County Common Pleas Court, where she dedicated twenty-one years of service. She was known to have a huge heart and be there to help anyone in need, friend or stranger. Melinda enjoyed reading, spending quality time with family members and finding peace and

tranquility at the family home in Travellers Rest, Kentucky. Melinda is survived by her son, Ian Roland Barger; her mother, Janet Barger; and several aunts and cousins, who meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her father, Roland K. Barger. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
FELTEN, Ross
2
MEHL, LaVerne
3
MORRIS, Amy
4
SCHRIBER, Kenneth
5
SHOEMAKER, ROLANDO
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top