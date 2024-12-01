Barhorst, Ellie

Barhorst (Evans), Ellie



Age 87, of Kettering, formerly of Middletown, OH passed away Sunday, November 24, 2024. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Leonard's Nursing Home for the excellent medical care they all provided Ellie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Church of the Ascension. A visitation will be held prior at the church from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. Burial in Old St. Michael's Cemetery in Ft. Loramie, OH following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made in Ellie's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420. For the full obituary and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy please visit www.routsong.com.



