William J. "Billy" Barker



Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday, 10 long years since God called you home, but you left us with all your good memories, your kindness, your laughter,



and helping ways.



We know you are in God's hands now, as I look and see the cardinal he sends everyday, so we know you are close.



Love,



Mom and Dad



