Barker, Joyce Elaine



Joyce Elaine Barker, 85, of Springfield, passed away July 3, 2023. She was born November 2, 1937 in Springfield, the daughter of Perry E. and Kathleen P. (Bost) DeWitt. Joyce had enjoyed participating in a bowling league and coffee league. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, shopping, and watching scary movies. Most of all, she loved and adored her children and grandchildren. Survivors include five children, Mary E. Wilson, William J. "Jeff" (Sharon) Wilson, Melissa J. Wilson, Nikki L. Barker-Thompson, and Patrick J. Barker; five grandchildren, Neal, Christi, Kyle, Jakob, and Lukas; two great-grandchildren; brother, Perry R. (Nancy) DeWitt; one niece; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl A. Barker; one daughter, Kristina K. Wilson; and her parents. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



