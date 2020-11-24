BARKER, JOYTEEN

BARKER (Hunter), Joyteen



Joyteen Barker (Hunter) age 85, of Monroe, went home to be with her Lord on November 21, 2020. She was born to the late Allen and Verna Hunter



on December 10, 1934, in



Berea, Kentucky. Joyteen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Barker; sister, Aleen Flook and her great-grandson, Brody Pizzifred. She is survived by her children Karen Dalton and Robert Barker; three grandchildren Patricia Pizzifred, Dr. Julie Munson-Jackson and Danny Dalton; five great-grandchildren Geordan Pizzifred, Jaden Pizzifred, Ella Munson-Jackson, Ava Munson-Jackson and Lilah Munson-Jackson. Joyteen was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from her job as a lab technician at International Paper and later went to work at Project Partner for Christ and Monroe Chiropractic Center. Joyteen taught Sunday School and also enjoyed volunteering as a church secretary at Grace Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held in her memory at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:30pm. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, Middletown, Ohio. Due to the restrictions made by the Ohio Department of Health, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a face covering. To leave online condolences to the family please visit



